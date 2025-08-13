  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New study shows that Gen Z is spending way less money on videogames than older gamers

"Video game spend among 18 to 24's is down sharply."Young grads are having a much tougher time finding jobs. Student-loan payments are restarting for millions of borrowers... credit-card delinquency rates have risen to their highest points since before the pandemic...""

1755126968347.png


Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...y-less-money-on-videogames-than-older-gamers/
 
The squeeze is on. I’m looking to unload most of my spare PC gear and get small financially for the foreseeable future. Gaming has taken a backseat to other hobbies and expenses for me at least. My game group/ friends are in a similar place right now.
 
They probably play more multiplayer games, many of which are Free2Play. And then they put countless hours into those.

Some are idiots and spend money on skins and the like, but many probably don't.
 
