New study shows that Gen Z is spending way less money on videogames than older gamers

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,138
"Video game spend among 18 to 24's is down sharply."Young grads are having a much tougher time finding jobs. Student-loan payments are restarting for millions of borrowers... credit-card delinquency rates have risen to their highest points since before the pandemic...""
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...y-less-money-on-videogames-than-older-gamers/
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...y-less-money-on-videogames-than-older-gamers/