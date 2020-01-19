New Star Wars movie to be made by Ragnarok director

No clue about any of this. Never saw Thor, and didn't see The Rise of Skywalker or Walker Returns or whatever? Could be cool. "Obviously, Waititi's fans here in the Ars Orbiting HQ are excited for the prospect of a Star Wars film under his direction. But will Disney see it through? The studio famously fired similarly quirky directors Philip Lord and Christopher Miller from the movie Solo, replacing them with Ron Howard to the film's detriment. We might also be in for a bit of a wait if it does happen. Waititi first has to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to be released in November 2021 and is also linked to an adaptation of the nerd-canon anime Akira for Warner Brothers." https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/01/new-star-wars-movie-to-be-made-by-thor-ragnarok-director/