New Star Wars movie to be made by Ragnarok director

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 19, 2020

    erek

    [H]ardness Supreme

    No clue about any of this. Never saw Thor, and didn't see The Rise of Skywalker or Walker Returns or whatever? Could be cool.

    "Obviously, Waititi's fans here in the Ars Orbiting HQ are excited for the prospect of a Star Wars film under his direction. But will Disney see it through? The studio famously fired similarly quirky directors Philip Lord and Christopher Miller from the movie Solo, replacing them with Ron Howard to the film's detriment. We might also be in for a bit of a wait if it does happen. Waititi first has to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to be released in November 2021 and is also linked to an adaptation of the nerd-canon anime Akira for Warner Brothers."

    https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/01/new-star-wars-movie-to-be-made-by-thor-ragnarok-director/
     
    Delicieuxz

    [H]ard|Gawd

    I wonder how long it will be before the sequel trilogy is retconned out of the Star Wars story and a new sequel trilogy to the original trilogy is started. Because that will happen at some time.

    Hopefully it's done to the prequel trilogy, too.
     
    TangledThornz

    Gawd

    No faith in this till Kennedy is fired.
     
    Shikami

    Gawd

    What's star wars??
     
    erek

    [H]ardness Supreme

    I prefer Star Trek myself
     
    kirbyrj

    [H]ard as it Gets

    I doubt they'd do that since it was a George Lucas production. If anything, I'd like to see what George himself wanted the last trilogy to look like even if it would have been terrible. It's his creation afterall. My understanding was he wasn't very happy with the direction of the new trilogy and even pitched his ideas to them. Disney gave him the old, "Thanks but no thanks."
     
    erek

    [H]ardness Supreme

    Try these:

    https://books.google.com/books?id=Q...h2IG4DA&ved=0CCYQ6AEwAjge#v=onepage&q&f=false

    https://www.newyorker.com/books/double-take/takes-kael-on-star-wars
     
    legcramp

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    Can't they just let these series die and come up with something new and better?
     
    wizzi01

    2[H]4U

    This is probably good. Taika made Thor fun again and JoJo Rabbit was damn awesome.
     
    erek

    [H]ardness Supreme

    EJR357

    n00b

    This was the most interesting snippet, for me.
     
