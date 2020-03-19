New Slimline Teac Blu-ray drive model # BD-C24SS-A93

Format _C:
- Jun 12, 2001
- 3,031
eBay buy it now
I bought one it came to $21.37 with tax and shipping. I should get it tomorrow (provided the Post Office does not close due to the COVID-19 Pandemic)
I think it also burns Blu-ray discs but I am not 100% sure on that still cheap for a Blu-ray drive now on to find a new laptop that has an optical drive bay or a suitable external case that will take a slot load drive (both of which I am having trouble finding so any suggustions would be great)
