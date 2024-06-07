New Silverstone Alta T1 (New Unibody TJ07 Successor!)

B

Blackstone

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 8, 2007
Messages
3,604
Just stumbled upon this announcement from Silverstone. The legendary FT07 returneth as the new Alta T1!

IMG_7534.jpeg
IMG_7536.jpeg
IMG_7538.jpeg
IMG_7535.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top