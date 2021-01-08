New side-channel attack can recover encryption keys from Google Titan security keys

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,611
"Contacted via email, Google echoed the research team's findings, namely that this attack is hard to pull off in normal circumstances.
In addition, Google also added that its security keys service is also capable of detecting clones using a server-side feature called FIDO U2F counters, which the NinjaLab team also recommended as a good countermeasure for their attack in their paper. However, the research team also points out that even if counters are used, there is a short time span after the clone has been created when it still could be used.
Nonetheless, as a closing note, the French security researchers also urged users to continue using hardware-based FIDO U2F security keys, such as Titan and YubiKey, despite the findings of their report. Instead, users should take precautions to safeguard devices if they believe they might be targets of interest to advanced threat actors."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-s...ryption-keys-from-google-titan-security-keys/
In addition, Google also added that its security keys service is also capable of detecting clones using a server-side feature called FIDO U2F counters, which the NinjaLab team also recommended as a good countermeasure for their attack in their paper. However, the research team also points out that even if counters are used, there is a short time span after the clone has been created when it still could be used.
Nonetheless, as a closing note, the French security researchers also urged users to continue using hardware-based FIDO U2F security keys, such as Titan and YubiKey, despite the findings of their report. Instead, users should take precautions to safeguard devices if they believe they might be targets of interest to advanced threat actors."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-s...ryption-keys-from-google-titan-security-keys/