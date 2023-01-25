New Shuttle LGA 1700 XPC Cube (SH610R4) Releasing Soon!

​

FORM FACTOR Shuttle Form factor PROCESSOR Support Intel® 12th/13th generation Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9, Pentium®, Celeron®125W LGA1700 CPU CHIPSET Intel H610 express chipset MEMORY (2)DDR4 3200 MHz support, dual channel up to 64GB (32GB*2) VIDEO OUTPUT (1)HDMI + (2)DisplayPort +(1) VGA , support triple independent display 4K/60Hz playback

(With Integrated Graphic in CPU) AUDIO Realtek ALC888S

5.1 Channel high definition audio ETHERNET Intel i219

10Mb/s,100Mb/s,1Gb/s operation

Support Wake-On-LAN function STORAGE INTERFACE SATA 6.0Gb/s interface ONBOARD CONNECTORS (2)4 Pin fan connector

(3)SATA gen3.0 connector

(1) ATX main power (2*10)

(1) ATX 12V power (2*2)

(1) 1X5 USB 2.0 header

(1) RS232 header

(1) Front AUDIO header

(2) Front USB FFC header FRONT PANEL (2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 port

(1) Microphone-In

(1) SPK-Out

(1)Power button

(1)Power LED

(1)HDD LED BACK PANEL (4) USB 2.0 Port

(2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port

(1)LAN

(1)HDMI port

(2)Display port

(1)VGA port

(1)Audio Mic in

(1)Audio Line in

(1)Audio SPK out

(1)External 4pin header

(3)Antenna Hole DRIVE BAYS (1) 5.25" ODD bay

(2) 3.5" HDD bay DIMENSIONS 329(L) x 216(W) x 198(H) mm POWER 80 Plus 300W power supply

Input: 100-240V，6-3A AC

Support 80 PLUS Bronze ACCESSORIES XPC Multi-Language quick guide

XPC DVD Driver

SATA Cable

CPU Thermal Grease

Power cord

Screw package EXPANSION SLOT (1) PCI-E X16 Gen5.0 slot

(1) PCI-E X1 Gen3 slot

(1) M.2 2280 type M key socket

(1) M.2 2230 type E key socket OS SUPPORT Windows 11 64bit OS

Linux CERTIFICATION Safety certification : CB , BSMI , cTUVus

EMI certification : FCC , CE , BSMI , RCM , VCCI OPERATING TEMPERATURE 0℃~40℃

Not sure how interested folks are here but it looks like Shuttle is finally releasing a new economy-class XPC Cube for the Intel 12th and 13th gen:It's nice to see 12th and 13th gen support. I wonder if Shuttle is addressing the anti-bending bracket issue with LGA 1700 or if you will need to buy something separate.It is disappointing to see that they are still going with a 300W supply, though. It makes it hard to use this barebones for even an entry-level gaming machine in 2023 since the best GPU you can use with a 6-pin connector is basically still the GTX 1650 Super. It would have been nice to see the PSU size go to 500W with an 8-pin connector, especially since the new "mid-level" GPU's now seem to start with the RTX 3050 which definitely will not work on a 300W PSU. I expect that Shuttle will release a higher end model that has a 500W PSU, but it would still have been nice to have been able to do a bit more with this entry level cube.I have had great experiences with Shuttle, I have two of their cubes and really like them. The space saving is just so nice and the fact that you can still use normal PC parts that allows for upgradeability (as opposed to laptops that don't even want you opening the chassis nowadays) is a big plus to me.