New, secondary drive disappears after wakeup from sleep mode

So I've swapped from my Hitachi 2TB hard drive to 6TB Toshiba. Drive is gone as soon as I wake it up from sleep(Windows 10) and returns every time I reboot. I'm on a replacement after returning the first one, and this one does the same thing, so it's not likely a bad drive. Swapped out SATA cable, no change. I can put my Hitachi back in and it's always there. Hot swap is disabled in BIOS, as I read that could be a possible issue, but it's always been set that way with the old drive. Any ideas before I move on to another brand?