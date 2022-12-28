New Sapphire 6800xt pulse crazy stock frequency and temps-should I be concerned 2450 htz + 90 c +

Hi Folks



Got a new Sapphire pulse 6800xt and it running very fast and hot at stock settings , out of the box. I've seen it hit 2490 and 95 c at times. using latest Adrenalin drivers etc. Should it run this fast at stock. advertised frequency are 2300 boost. have tried under clocking it to get temps down but adrenalin keeps forgetting adjustments but that another story. FYI side of case is off and room is cool at 18 c. Have read post on temps for this card and and folks seem to think 80 c is a better temp for the long term . Any help greatly appreciated as I don't want to cook card . pic of temps is running BF2042 at 2k on Ultra .