New Samsung Tab S6 Gray 128 gb on Insights

Got a Tab S6 Gray color through the device insights program recently but don't have much use for it. If anyone here wants it , I can ship it for 400 (cheapest online is 550 plus tax since all sites even swappa have tax now), basically what I paid for it last week with taxes, PayPal FF. Insights app collects metadata on your app usage for a year and then samsung removes the app. You can email them directly and I can help with that too. I have extensive feedback on heat ware and ebay going back nearly a decade for any one concerned. Strictly speaking, you can't 'sell' a device on insights but transferring it to FF is not an issue. Figured I'd ask if someone wanted it here at cost since getting into the insights program is luck of the draw and there are huge waiting lists, before I return it. Thanks.