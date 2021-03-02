New Samsung Odyssey G9 with MiniLED announced

frisbfreek
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 13, 2004
- Messages
- 92
Samsung announced a bunch of stuff today (MicroLED/MiniLED TVs, soundbars, etc.), but a new G9 with MiniLED was included. Maybe they fixed the issues with the 2020 G9?
Text:
https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-unboxes-2021-tv-audio-lineup/
Video:
https://news.samsung.com/us/invitation-unbox-discover-2021/
"In 2020, the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor generated a lot of buzz—this year, Samsung is leveling up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The 1000R screen curvature, combined with Quantum MiniLED display technology, gives gamers an experience unlike any other. The new G9 joins Samsung’s full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors."
