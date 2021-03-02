New Samsung Odyssey G9 with MiniLED announced

BrotherMichigan said: I wonder if this one will have more local dimming zones than the original? Might finally make it worth a purchase. Click to expand...

That's the whole point of the Mini-LED backlight. You can expect 1000+ zones which would make it a pretty good HDR display. It was the one major shortcoming of the display.I would love to see some improvements in other areas. Toggling PbP mode is a chore, there is no good DDC support for programmatic control of its features and the display startup and resolution switching is extremely slow.I do expect it to be prohibitively expensive.I also wish they jumped in on the 38" 3840x1600 game as I feel that is a bit better form factor for gaming with less FOV distortion issues. You can of course run the G9 at 3840x1440 with black bars, with mini-LED that probably also looks better as the black bar areas can be properly dim so they blend in with the bezel.Another interesting bit about their new TVs: "In addition, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED let you see virtually every detail with incredible 4k clarity, a silky-smooth 120 frames per second, and a low 5.8ms response time." 5.8ms response time seems like it would be a little bit worse than their G7 monitors are capable of. It's no OLED tho but glad to see them improve.