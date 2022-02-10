new Samsung 980 Pro reported as SSD 980 - what gives??

I'm trying to upgrade my precision 3510 laptop to use a Samsung 980 PRO M.2 ssd in win10. It works, and win10 installs on it.
However:
  • Both Device Manager and Samsung Magician report this as the lower-end 980 SSD model (no DRAM). Samsung Magician is also unable to get the health status of the drive.
  • Magician also reports a compatibility problem: "The device is connected to the Driver that Magician does not support / Intel 17.5.9.1040" which appears to be the "Intel Chipset SATA/PCIe RST Premium Controller" storage controller in device manager.
On the other hand:
  • serial number reported in Magician mostly matches one on the sticker (there's two)
  • Magician benchmark reports: Seq Read 3271MB/s... Seq Write 2860MB/s... Rand Read 97,656 IOPS... Rand Write 68359 IOPS. Haven't checked crystal disk info yet.
My first thought was -- have I been defrauded by Amazon or their shadowy vendor? Did someone switch out the 980 Pro with an SSD 980, switching stickers and packaging, and possibly modding firmware?

Before I call Amazon and yell, what do you guys think? Are there other things I should try, first? I've read that this drive might require AHCI, but I don't see a way to enable that for the M.2 / NVMe slot in bios. Is there a way to verify specifications (like, amount of dram)? Maybe I could examine the chips.
 

