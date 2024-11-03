New RTX 5090 + 9800X3D build: ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI a good choice?

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,977
the X870E chipset didn't seem to be much of an upgrade so i opted for the X670E chipset and went with the ASUS TUF Gaming mobo
do you think i'll be okay with a 2x24GB DDR5 + RTX 5090 + 9800X3D setup for the long haul?
Reference: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-t...-6e-motherboard-black/6523727.p?skuId=6523727
