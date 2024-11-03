New RTX 5090 + 9800X3D build: ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI a good choice?

I'm not sure what the question is, exactly? That GPU and CPU will be the very best for a couple of years.
 
erek said:
will the mobo i've chosen hold them back in terms of performance?
Nope. That mobo has an PCIe 5.0 slot for the GPU.

And X3D chips are super low power use, due to less RAM access. In gaming, its common for the 7800X3D to be in the 40's for watts. and no more than 60-ish watts. I expect 9800X3D to be similar.
9700X in contrast, is in the 70's and 80's. which is still low. But, X3D is even lower.
 
chameleoneel said:
do i have enough PCIe lanes to support the 5090 GPU and also a single PCIe 5.x NVMe M.2 drive too without constraining each other?
 
chameleoneel said:
The manual will tell you how the lanes split
what are you able to make out from this?

https://www.asus.com/support/faq/1037507/

1730670741241.png
 
LukeTbk said:
6000 tend to be the sweat spot, but we are talking about yet to be released cpu.

It depend a little bit for what, but in general after 6000 things do not change much with zen5:

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/ddr5-memory-performance-scaling-with-amd-zen-5/16.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/ddr5-memory-performance-scaling-with-amd-zen-5/4.html
Feeling pretty good about this new build design,

CPU: AMD 9800X3D
MOBO: ASUS TUF Gaming X670E Plus WiFi
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series (AMD Expo) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s CL30-38-38-96 1.35V Desktop Computer Memory UDIMM - Matte Black (F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR)

Just need to determine storage.. a single 4+TB NVMe M.2
 
i've selected the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe™ SSD - 8TB .. $650 USD

—-

I'm doing 4K gaming.. did I make a mistake doing this entire new base build and shoulda just replaced the GPU in my current rig when the RTX 5090 comes out ??

1730779869228.png
 
If you're spending that kind of cash I'd just pony up the extra and get the 870E, USB 4 alone might be worth it.
 
chameleoneel said:
For what though?

Majority of people have no consistant use case for Thunderbolt or USB4.
Depends on how long you plan on keeping the platform. I could see like Quest 4 or something have a USB 4 pass through, or if you want some really fast hard drives.
 
chameleoneel said:
What's weird is identifying people in other forums and posting about it ;)
So I was trying to answer his question and highlighted his mobo (because I hate typing) and did a google search and the first hit was his post with a lot of responses. I don't care if he posts the same question everywhere, but I am not interested in spending time answering a question that is getting a lot of answers by virtue of being in some many place. I don't think that is weird, because it isn't...
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
So I was trying to answer his question and highlighted his mobo (because I hate typing) and did a google search and the first hit was his post with a lot of responses. I don't care if he posts the same question everywhere, but I am not interested in spending time answering a question that is getting a lot of answers by virtue of being in some many place. I don't think that is weird, because it isn't...
So what is your answer then?
 
Seeing ~6% increase in 4K Gaming from the 9800X3D over the 5950X

but frame times and 1% play a big role in the overall experience too

1730915795383.png
 
erek said:
If one games at 4K, hard to justify in general, even with a 4090. Looking at 1440p resolution results may reflect what a 5090 will look like is my guess. Reminds of Word Processors, at a certain CPU generation it became meaningless for those types of applications.
 
erek said:
noko said:
If one games at 4K, hard to justify in general, even with a 4090. Looking at 1440p resolution results may reflect what a 5090 will look like is my guess. Reminds of Word Processors, at a certain CPU generation it became meaningless for those types of applications.
If you plan on playing Monster Hunter Wilds, you are going to want X3D or high end Raptor Lake. Anything else can't maintain 60fps around lots of NPCs (camps, towns), at any res.
 
It was the mid-tier mobo I was concerned with
 
chameleoneel said:
If you plan on playing Monster Hunter Wilds, you are going to want X3D or high end Raptor Lake. Anything else can't maintain 60fps around lots of NPCs (camps, towns), at any res.
Yes, game dependent as well, if you play the games it excels in, could be a bigger difference, if not, a waste of money if all you do, or mostly do, is game at 4K. Will the 5090 change things at 4K with CPUs? Another wait and see, plus the 9950X3D maybe even faster if both dies have X3D cache on them plus clocked higher.
 
I went ahead and picked up a 9800x3d yesterday as well - couldn’t resist after all the buzz. :D Luckily, I have a Microcenter less than 20 minutes away and they had plenty of stock an hour after opening yesterday. While it won’t necessarily be a huge uplift from my 5950x, in gaming I’m expecting a solid 10-15% bump based on what I am seeing online. The real bonus will be irradicating low frame rate dips. I also wanted to modernize my mb/RAM. Went with a Strix 870-E and 64gb (2x32) of G.Skill DDR5 6000 CL30. (F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NR). While 8000 DDR5 might have worked, with the denser sticks / larger ram size, I didn’t want to risk stability issues. I figure once the 9950x3d hits early next year, I can see if it brings another round of significant gains to the table and if so, sell the 9800x3d and drop that in.
 
NukeDukem said:
It's nice to see the 14900k doing so well with 1% lows at 4k. Anyone gaming at this res with a Raptor Lake chip unaffected by the self-immolation issue has no reason to upgrade to either AMD or Intel's new offerings.
It's a good cpu if didn't have high failure rate issues. My issue is that's too expensive relative to AMDs offerings.
 
