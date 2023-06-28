NEW RTX 4090 FE

Band New. $1550 shipped.
Sold many here. if anyone wants it and save some $$$. I am just passing on the discount to anyone. if not sold they are simply not picked up and and canceled. So no desperation to sell for me.
2 available available to ship sometime next week.
Price: Paypal F&F or Zelle.
Check my heat of many happy 4090 buyers!!! https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
Send PM with any questions. Reciept will be provided after shipment.
Sold many here. if anyone wants it and save some $$$. I am just passing on the discount to anyone. if not sold they are simply not picked up and and canceled. So no desperation to sell for me.
2 available available to ship sometime next week.
Price: Paypal F&F or Zelle.
Check my heat of many happy 4090 buyers!!! https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
Send PM with any questions. Reciept will be provided after shipment.
Last edited: