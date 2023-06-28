NEW RTX 4090 FE

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,616
Band New. $1550 shipped.

Sold many here. if anyone wants it and save some $$$. I am just passing on the discount to anyone. if not sold they are simply not picked up and and canceled. So no desperation to sell for me.

2 available available to ship sometime next week.

Price: Paypal F&F or Zelle.

Check my heat of many happy 4090 buyers!!! https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to

Send PM with any questions. Reciept will be provided after shipment.
 
Last edited:
