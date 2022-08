Amazon in Canada has the MSI Ventus 3X RTX 3090 on for $1,359.99 Canadian. An amazing price in Canada; works out to $1,043.34 USD. The timing is pretty sucky, with Ethereum vaporizing in 2 weeks, give or take; but the combination of technology, price and interest free payments is very compelling. Here's a link: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B08HR9D2JS/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1