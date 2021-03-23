New RTX 3080ti rumors surface: 12GB of GDDR6X, April release

Krenum
Yeah, I know, another graphics card that you probably cannot buy. But, here's to dreaming!...
"The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumor is coming from VideoCardz that reports "NVIDIA has recently distributed the first embargo information to board partners in regard to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The latest information features a different GPU variant compared to previous leaks. The PG132 SKU 18 board design, also known as RTX 3080 Ti would feature GA102-225 GPU".
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7834...again-12gb-of-gddr6x-april-release/index.html
