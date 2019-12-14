New RTX 2070 Super is making games run incredibly slowly

I just updated my GeForce GTX 1070 to the RTX 2070 super. When I go to DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) everything shows and has a driver installed dated 12/5/2019. When I tried launching a game to determine what graphics I should play with, it said it couldn't detect a video card or something similar. I posted the specs below but every part in my computer is less than 3 months old and games are running incredibly slow. Anyone have any ideas? I didn't uninstall the previous graphics card driver but under Device Manager Display Adapters, the only thing showing is the driver for the RTX 2070 Super. Specs: CPU: Core i7-9700 3.0 GhZ quad-core Ram: 32 GB GDDR 5 Motherboard: Gigabyte Z390 UD SSD: 1 TB OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit PSU: Corsair RM 750x