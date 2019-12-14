New RTX 2070 Super is making games run incredibly slowly

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by JColeman23, Dec 12, 2019.

    JColeman23

    I just updated my GeForce GTX 1070 to the RTX 2070 super. When I go to DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) everything shows and has a driver installed dated 12/5/2019.

    When I tried launching a game to determine what graphics I should play with, it said it couldn't detect a video card or something similar. I posted the specs below but every part in my computer is less than 3 months old and games are running incredibly slow.

    Anyone have any ideas?

    I didn't uninstall the previous graphics card driver but under Device Manager Display Adapters, the only thing showing is the driver for the RTX 2070 Super.

    Specs:
    CPU: Core i7-9700 3.0 GhZ quad-core
    Ram: 32 GB GDDR 5
    Motherboard: Gigabyte Z390 UD
    SSD: 1 TB
    OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
    PSU: Corsair RM 750x
     
    Ziontrain

    Ziontrain [H]Lite

    Is it picking up onboard video or something? Does device manager show the card?
     
    crazycrave

    crazycrave Gawd

    If it was me .. DDU out of Window's and reset your cmos .. then lets begin the install ..
     
    ABSiNTH

    ABSiNTH n00b

    Check Device Manager and see if there is the iGPU (integrated Intel gfx) installed. If so, either right click and Disable it, and/or reboot into the BIOS and disable it. Once that’s finished retry your games...
     
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Definitely do a safe mode driver cleaning with DDU then report back.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    yup ddu and reinstall newest driver. no need to reset cmos, not sure why that was suggested but make sure the ipgu is disabled.
     
    TheSlySyl

    TheSlySyl Limp Gawd

    Also recommend DDU and then reinstall.
     
    Ricky T

    Ricky T Limp Gawd

    Ram: 32 GB GDDR 5

    I think that may be your problem...
     
    crazycrave

    crazycrave Gawd

    I do it to wipe all the dumb out of settings not wanted or when the PC will not respond to your memory timings you just picked because you have wrong bios .. to each there own tricks but always 100% problem fixer for me no matter what socket or brand of PC to get me back to a starting point of working at default mode .

    I started in socket 478 and 939 so I been around a few issues in my day .
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Resetting the UEFI / BIOS to default settings does not require "resetting" the CMOS. I assume you mean taking out the CMOS battery for a period of time and reinserting it to clear everything, which is only required if you are unable to boot at all.
     
