New Router has WiFi 6 802.11 ax connectivity. The WiFi on each computer needs upgrade?

A simple swap out of my router and the WiFi does not connect easily and then disconnects and then no network is available error message.
The new WiFi is WiFi 6 with 802.11ax connectivity. My WiFi receivers that are 802.11n must not be good enough. Some told me that is WiFi 4. WiFi 5 is 802.11ac connectivity. I ordered the WiFi 6 ax connectivity receivers. No one told me in the technical
manual to upgrade, and all they said was to reboot the modem router. Not a word about this issue.
Download the technical manual from online if not supplied one with your new router. It clearly specifies WiFi 6 ax connectivity.
