New RGB Razer Firefly 2 pro mousepad

drutman
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2016
- Messages
- 622
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
nope...holy crap $100 for that!
Std micro textured plastic.I have the razer gaming mat my keyboard and mouse sit on with the light all the way around it and it was like $50 i think? Soft i know but still.
Is it glass or just a sheet of polycarbonate? If glass I might understand a little better but they don't say on their site anywhere what it is, just "hard".