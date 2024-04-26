New RGB Razer Firefly 2 pro mousepad

Like it, excellent surface and no issues with laser mouse.
Razer Firely pro 2.jpg
 

I have the razer gaming mat my keyboard and mouse sit on with the light all the way around it and it was like $50 i think? Soft i know but still.

Is it glass or just a sheet of polycarbonate? If glass I might understand a little better but they don't say on their site anywhere what it is, just "hard".
 
I have the razer gaming mat my keyboard and mouse sit on with the light all the way around it and it was like $50 i think? Soft i know but still.

Is it glass or just a sheet of polycarbonate? If glass I might understand a little better but they don't say on their site anywhere what it is, just "hard".
Std micro textured plastic.
 
Looks kinda cool although not something I would use.

I'm surprised it doesn't cause problems with tracking. Maybe it would be noticable on a mouse with a sensor that isn't so good.

Also that in an optical mouse. Laser mice are something different and not really common anymore.
 
IR diode in my Logitech G900 no issues. BTW a laser diode is just a modified LED with monochromatic/coherent output.
LED light comes from spontaneous emission, whereas laser diode light arises from stimulated emission.
 
