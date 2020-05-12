New Recipe for Single-Atom Transistors May Enable Quantum Computers With Unparalleled Memory and Processing Power

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,960
"Atom‐by‐Atom Fabrication of Single and Few Dopant Quantum Devices"
"Atomically precise fabrication has an important role to play in developing atom‐based electronic devices for use in quantum information processing, quantum materials research, and quantum sensing. Atom‐by‐atom fabrication has the potential to enable precise control over tunnel coupling, exchange coupling, on‐site charging energies, and other key properties of basic devices needed for solid‐state quantum computing and analog quantum simulation. Using hydrogen‐based scanning probe lithography, individual dopant atoms are deterministically placed relative to atomically aligned contacts and gates to build single electron transistors, single atom transistors, and gate‐controlled quantum sensing devices. The key steps required to fabricate and demonstrate the essential building blocks needed for spin selective initialization/readout and coherent quantum manipulation are described."
https://scitechdaily.com/new-recipe...ith-unparalleled-memory-and-processing-power/
"Atomically precise fabrication has an important role to play in developing atom‐based electronic devices for use in quantum information processing, quantum materials research, and quantum sensing. Atom‐by‐atom fabrication has the potential to enable precise control over tunnel coupling, exchange coupling, on‐site charging energies, and other key properties of basic devices needed for solid‐state quantum computing and analog quantum simulation. Using hydrogen‐based scanning probe lithography, individual dopant atoms are deterministically placed relative to atomically aligned contacts and gates to build single electron transistors, single atom transistors, and gate‐controlled quantum sensing devices. The key steps required to fabricate and demonstrate the essential building blocks needed for spin selective initialization/readout and coherent quantum manipulation are described."
https://scitechdaily.com/new-recipe...ith-unparalleled-memory-and-processing-power/