[New] [Qty Remaining: 3] MSI GE63 RAIDER 9SE-882US 15.6" Core i7-9750H, RTX2060, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVME SSD, 1TB HDD

Brand new and factory sealed. I'll give HardForum members a special discount. Message me if you are interested.
Specs:
- 15.6” FHD IPS 144Hz 3ms 72% NTSC, 100% sRGB
- 1920x1080
- Intel i7-9750H
- RTX 2060 6GB
- 32GB (2x16) DDR4
- 512GB NVMe
- 2.5” 1TB hdd (7200rpm)
- SteelSeries RGB Keyboard
- Killer Gaming Network E2500
- Killer N1550i Combo (2x2 AC)
- Bluetooth 5
- SD card reader
- 720p HD webcam
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen1
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
- 5.49 lbs