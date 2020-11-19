[New] [Qty Remaining: 3] MSI GE63 RAIDER 9SE-882US 15.6" Core i7-9750H, RTX2060, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVME SSD, 1TB HDD

DTN107

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 30, 2008
Messages
4,805
Brand new and factory sealed. I'll give HardForum members a special discount. Message me if you are interested.

Heatware

Ebay Link

Specs:
  • 15.6” FHD IPS 144Hz 3ms 72% NTSC, 100% sRGB
  • 1920x1080
  • Intel i7-9750H
  • RTX 2060 6GB
  • 32GB (2x16) DDR4
  • 512GB NVMe
  • 2.5” 1TB hdd (7200rpm)
  • SteelSeries RGB Keyboard
  • Killer Gaming Network E2500
  • Killer N1550i Combo (2x2 AC)
  • Bluetooth 5
  • SD card reader
  • 720p HD webcam
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
  • 5.49 lbs
 
