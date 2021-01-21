New purchase of a sound card in relation to the sound of my motherboard. with the aim of having a better sound

'm thinking of buying an sound card with the aim of having a better sound in the games than the sound of my motherboard, which is why I want to make an upgrade.The motherboard I have is the asus z87 deluxe.Although I do know that the cards sound more sound than the onboard motherboards. And the headphones he's got.I've seen the six sound cards.Can someone talk to me in detail about these sound cards? 'Cause I'm thinking of buying one of these sound cards.For audio use, Akg 712 pro and philips x2r.. ,,, the headphones I have don't have a good performance with the sound of my motherboard. They play at a very low performance and, the sound doesn't sound so good.I'd just like you to tell me your opinion and your thoughts on the sound cards I've mentioned above.What do you think is better? from dac and amplier? Etc.Has anyone tried or used these sound cards I mentioned above? I just want to have a general and detailed picture of what I have to buy from them.I want it exclusively for gaming.