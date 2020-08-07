new psu have i missed something

i bought this but it will not turn on the computer.
https://www.scan.co.uk/products/110...eff-single-rail-139mm-quiet-fan-dc-dc-atx-psu
all it does is click when i push the power button the gfx card fan spins and then nothing.
https://www.tyan.com/Motherboards_S7010_S7010AGM2NRF
there is only 1 8 pin cpu cable and anothere that is split 4+4 is this the problem?
https://www.scan.co.uk/products/110...eff-single-rail-139mm-quiet-fan-dc-dc-atx-psu
all it does is click when i push the power button the gfx card fan spins and then nothing.
https://www.tyan.com/Motherboards_S7010_S7010AGM2NRF
there is only 1 8 pin cpu cable and anothere that is split 4+4 is this the problem?