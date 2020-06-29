New polymer easily captures gold extracted from e-waste

Any gold scrappers on here?

"Electronic waste, also called e-waste, is rapidly becoming a major industrial hazard because of the increased use of circuits and screens. With the right technology, however, this waste could become a sustainable source for precious metals. Such a solution requires selectivity toward the precious metals, as this characteristic is even more important than capacity. A porphyrin-based porous polymer with selective binding shows remarkable selectivity and a reductive mechanism, a combination which makes for record-high recycling of precious metals––particularly gold––from e-waste."

https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/06/new-polymer-easily-captures-gold-extracted-from-e-waste/
 
