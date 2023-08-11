New Plex NAS build. Using SSD Caching make any sense?

I have a Raid 6 14TB X10 for 101TB available. I can slap in one or two SSD's as caching. Not 100% positive I fully understand the concept. But when I copy large files to the NAS, it seems write around the same speeds as my old one. About 120mb/s. I slapped two 512GB SSD's and then copied something, and about the same speed. I thought using two drives would allow read and write. At least that is what my NAS directions stated.
I made sure that were set up correctly on the NAS software. So no change in speeds. Do I simply not understand what caching really does?
I made sure that were set up correctly on the NAS software. So no change in speeds. Do I simply not understand what caching really does?