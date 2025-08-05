New 'Plague' PAM Backdoor Exposes Critical Linux Systems to Silent Credential Theft

Oop.



Brace for lots of incoming updates.



Unix/Linux are not perfect. No OS is. But when stuff like this is uncovered, the open source world is transparent about it, and typically fixes it very fast.



That's the best you can ask for.



As far as the PAM-based attack goes, it sounds as if you already need access to the system through other means in order to install it, so it is not like it is a wide open door, but it is still concerning, as who knows what software it might be hidden in that users are installing.



The complexity of this one almost makes me think that maybe state actors are behind it.