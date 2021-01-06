New phone .. Pixel 4a 5g !

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
352
My old Pixel 2 XL has workd well for me but the time has come.
Battery life has started to drop more than i like and we now are at end of life via updates since Dec 2020.
I decided to bypass the Verizon model for one unlocked off amaazon 359$
I got two on way for my wife and I.
will be getting this Saturday!
 
