New PC Build won’t turn on after going to sleep

I just recently finished building a PC. Everything seemed to work fine until tonight. I had Windows 10 installed and was up and running. Last night I locked the PC and it was set to go to sleep after an hour IIRC. This evening when I tried turning it on, nothing happens. I tried moving and clicking the mouse, hitting keys on the keyboard, and of course pressing the power button. Nada.



The motherboard has power. It’s an MSI X570 Godlike. There is a power button on the motherboard next to a power boost dial. The power button and boost dial are glowing red, so I know there is power to it.



Other things I’ve tried are unplugging it for a minute or two, cleared the CMOS with the jumper, checked all the power connections to make sure they are tight. It just won’t power on. Other than the mentioned red glowing buttons on the motherboard it acts as if it’s completely dead.



Any ideas on what’s wrong or what else I should check?