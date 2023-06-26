New PC build (mainboard) - can i just swap the old SSD with OS, or do i need to format&clean instal Windows?

Hello



In Short:

Do I really have to do a COMPLETE format of a drive and a clean install of windows and all other programs again when changing the motherboard (and therefore ---> format the disk, losing all data, programs, settings, drivers, etc.)? Or not?



In more detail:

I currently have Ryzen 1700, AsRock x370 killer SLI (X370 chipset), 2 TB NVME SSD - Kingston (Kingston KC3000 2048GB), GTX 1070, (the RAM and HDDs dont matter). I have Windows 10 PRO installed on that 2TB NVME Kingston SSD. The license is a normal numerical code (it is not an OEM tied to the board).



I am planning a de facto new build - 5950x CPU (I already have it at home), mainboard on x570 chipset (or B550) - probably - Gigabyte X570S UD. As a GPU, I plan to put the GTX 1070 from the old build in the new one ( and over time (few months) - I'll probably buy an RTX 4090). And above all - I intend to put in the new build the main SSD (2 TB NVME SSD kingston) drive from the old build (with Win 10 PRO already installed on it (from the old build)).



Since I'm planning a build with a completely new board, unfortunately (?) I can't avoid completely formatting (erasing) the disk and can't avoid (?) a completely new clean installation of Win 10 (+ all the programs I currently have installed, new drivers, etc.)... Changing the RAM, GPU, HDD, SSD, etc. AFAIK would be ok, but since im changing the MOTHERBOARD a complete disk format and a clean reinstall of windows IS (? ) necessary (?)...



My question - is this really the case? Do I really have to format the disk (2 TB NVME SSD) and cleanly reinstall EVERYTHING on it (windows and all programs) - I don't want to do that at all (AT ALL (!)), it's always a chore (annoying). I now have the entire system completely newly installed (sometimes since February of this year) and the idea of having to do it all again is terrifying for me (unfortunately, I didn't know in February that I would be doing a "completely" new build in a few months, otherwise I would of course have waited... ) So I want to ask if there is some - procedure, worflow, "workaround", tips or I don't know what, how to avoid a complete disk formatting and simply keep the existing installation of windows 10 and various programs and simply "reinstall" ONLY the drivers for the new motherboard...?



Like, for example, I don't know - just put the disk from the old PC into the new one and "somehow" just uninstall the old motherboard drivers, force windows to use some of their basic default drivers for the board, reboot several times and then install the new motherboard drivers?



Or, for what i care: re-install Windows (WITHOUT formatting the disk and losing all other installed programs(!)). Like somewhere in the pre-installation settings of Windows, "tick" the option - "Retain Windows settings and installed programs" and Windows simply reinstalls (overwrites the old motherboard drivers with soem windows default ones) and then I simply install new board drivers manually and all the programs I have had installed will remain as they are are and WILL WORK with NO PROBLEMS...?



Is It possible? Will it work (beware I'm using an integrated network card, so that one will also change with the board, this could affect the operation of some installed programs)...?

Simply put - is it possible to do it SOMEHOW (but functionally - so that it's more or less comparable to a clean new installation of Windows) so that I do NOT have to format the disk and do and install EVERYTHING (windows, drivers, settings of various Windows things, installation of a million other programs and their settings etc.) all over again?



Thanks