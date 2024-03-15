New PC build: Gaming/Software Development/Media - $1000-$1500 Budget

Hey all,
It's been over a decade since I last updated my pc (phenom II x6 cpu, gtx 560ti gpu. Yeah. Old). Last upgrade I built myself. I'm looking for help with a new build that would be used for (general) gaming, software development, and watching media. My budget is between $1000-$1500.
Could you help me make a decent build that's within my budget? I'm looking to purchase this weekend.
Also, I'm looking to get dual 27" monitors (separate budget, $1000 total) and an electric desk ($500 budget) and chair ($500 budget) if you have any suggestions feel free. Getting a whole new setup.
Thanks!
