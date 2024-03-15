New PC build: Gaming/Software Development/Media - $1000-$1500 Budget

As of now, all regular hardware are made for exactly this and a good at exactly this, if you software development does not require a ton of VM at the same time, something capable of general gaming will be way more than enough for software developpment and watching media, playing a AAA of 3 years ago being way more difficult than those.For software dev, a lot of the time, if you have a gaming capable PC the monitor-desk-keyboard-chair are good element to look at.I would recommand a 7900x as the sweat spot for the price performance crown:Price per core:7950x : $357900x: $327700x: $36On AMD it is often the sweat spot, people that need core buying the 7950x, people that do not need them going for the 8 or less, leaving the x900x 12 core at a nice price for the people that want a lot of core for software compilation but still on a budget.64 GB DDR-5 kit are nice at good price, 6000mhz is perfectly nice.Do you have softwware development that has any specific need (large database, lot of virtualisation, use GPU-cuda quite a bit) ? If not base the GPU with the budget left and the game you want to play, 6800xt-7800xt-7900GRE being for new gpu at large price the good value it seemIf you want to use CUDA or think it is possible (which become likelier everyday), just go with Nvidia.Peerless assassin 120 se can work at a incredible $34 and let you put money elsewhere, but if you often go all-cores, artic liquid freezer 280-360 can be nice, 2TB SN850NX seem to be a nice sweat spot in term of price.