New PC build for 750$

Hey guys I would just like opinions on whether or not I should buy this PC for 750$. Its already built.





ryzen 5 1600af cpu

evga 1660 super

gigabyte aorus b450 m

16gb 3000mhz corsair ram

cooler master hyper 212 black

256gb torosus ssd

1tb western digital blue hdd

corsair 450w psu

4 thermaltake led fans (red)

thermaltake h17 versa

sleeved black cables

windows 10 pro