New PC build, finally got lucky in a product shuffle

Hello everyone,
I was luckily able to secure a 3080 and I want to build a PC quickly around it since I have no idea when other PC parts will be unobtainable.
PC Part Picker
I think I have everything I need in there but I'm super caught up in the hardware game to know if there is something I'm missing or over spending. I think around 2k is spending budget but less is always better.
I'm pretty partial to Intel processors and I want 64 gigs of ram. I already have a 1TB nvme but I added it to the part picker to show that I thought of one. I'm also a big fan of that case.
This machine will mostly be used for gaming, VR, and I usually run 2-3 virtual machines (not all the time but I run lab scenarios)
So anything I'm forgetting or overpaying for?
