New PC build, finally got lucky in a product shuffle

Are you planning on overclocking? If not then:



CPU overkill (you will not notice the diff between this and a 11700K in games)

Water cooler Overkill (never like them as they're all problematic over long period)

Motherboard Overkill (doubt if you'll notice the difference between this and a cheaper TUF Z490)

Memory (Does you're VM takes up that much room? Do you game with the VM running in the background?)

Storage: fine for boot but what about for games (my games libraries between Steam, Battle.net, Epic, Origina, and a few other games is over 1TB already). Even my laptop have 2.5 TB of SSD, the 512GB NVME that came standard another 2TB NVME in the second slot and it's barely enough.

Case: Fine but I generally go for silent case but that's a personal preference

PSU: Perfectly fine



Take the money saved and invest it in a good monitor or sound system.