New PC build, finally got lucky in a product shuffle

Hello everyone,

I was luckily able to secure a 3080 and I want to build a PC quickly around it since I have no idea when other PC parts will be unobtainable.

PC Part Picker

I think I have everything I need in there but I'm super caught up in the hardware game to know if there is something I'm missing or over spending. I think around 2k is spending budget but less is always better.
I'm pretty partial to Intel processors and I want 64 gigs of ram. I already have a 1TB nvme but I added it to the part picker to show that I thought of one. I'm also a big fan of that case.

This machine will mostly be used for gaming, VR, and I usually run 2-3 virtual machines (not all the time but I run lab scenarios)

So anything I'm forgetting or overpaying for?
 
Zeoclang said:
Maybe the CPU? I think an i7-11700K would work just as well and save you about $225.
Click to expand...
I did kinda think the i9 was a little overkill, I just didn't know if the i9 might give a performance boost for the VMs since I usually allocate 2-4 cores per VM
 
W

Wiz33

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2015
Messages
353
Are you planning on overclocking? If not then:

CPU overkill (you will not notice the diff between this and a 11700K in games)
Water cooler Overkill (never like them as they're all problematic over long period)
Motherboard Overkill (doubt if you'll notice the difference between this and a cheaper TUF Z490)
Memory (Does you're VM takes up that much room? Do you game with the VM running in the background?)
Storage: fine for boot but what about for games (my games libraries between Steam, Battle.net, Epic, Origina, and a few other games is over 1TB already). Even my laptop have 2.5 TB of SSD, the 512GB NVME that came standard another 2TB NVME in the second slot and it's barely enough.
Case: Fine but I generally go for silent case but that's a personal preference
PSU: Perfectly fine

Take the money saved and invest it in a good monitor or sound system.
 
