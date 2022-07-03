New PC Build - AMD 5600X vs Intel i5-12600

I'm building a new budget-friendly gaming PC/HTPC that I want to keep low power and super-quiet. I think I'm decided on most of the components (https://pcpartpicker.com/list/Dq6QGL), but I started reconsidering my choice of the AMD 5600X. In the past I've only used www.cpubenchmark.net to compare processors, but I just read and watched a few online reviews comparing it to the i5-12400/12500/12600 and the Intel processors are generally better. But...the reviews are also comparing the price from several months ago when the 5600X was about the same price or more expensive. The AMD 6500X is currently cheaper at $199.98 on Amazon while the Intel i5-12600 is $229.98. If I went with the Intel processor, though, I would choose a motherboard and CPU cooler that are also more expensive (https://pcpartpicker.com/list/gRQ22m). Is it worth the extra $80 to go with the i5-12600 over the 5600X?
I am comparing these specific processors because they are 65W and I want to keep the temperatures and fan noise low.
I am unlikely to upgrade this PC and will use it as-is for the next 6-8 years.
I'm also likely going overkill with the fans. That was a critique I received here when I built my current PC in this Silverstone GD09 case. I just want my PC to run very cool and very quiet. The suggestions I received years ago I think said to ditch the 80mm fans in the rear and to use fewer case fans.
