New PC - AntiVirus and Imaging Software?

Last time I built a new PC was 2012 so its been a while. This is a "gaming" machine so performance is at the utmost and it doesn't spend much time in other pursuits. I just had a couple questions as I was hoping some of you might offer some insight to.



AntiVirus - My previous machines just used MSE. That was plenty for my uses. Anything else was usually giving up too much performance. I don't do much web surfing or doing anything "dangerous" on the PC so the use of a "decent" (albeit "not the best") antivirus solution coupled with a good imaging/backup routine has always met my needs. After doing some googling, the alot of typical recommendations came up but a few articles I read said that Windows 10 defender is actually pretty good and often sufficient for many uses. Is this true in your opinion? You think I'd be good just sticking with that.



Imaging - My previous machines I'd regularly image the OS/Programs SSD and store the images. I would just use the built in Windows 7 Image feature where it mounts them as *.vhd's and that worked just fine for me. The few times that I actually had to pull something off an image or restore completely from an image it worked fine. In past years ago back in the XP days I used Acronis True Image and it was overly complicated for my needs back then. I believe the old Windows 7 image feature is still available in Windows 10. Is that still sufficient these days in your opinion?



Thanks!