New Paypal Terms

We are expanding our Seller Protection Program to include certain intangible goods and providing the terms and conditions with respect to the coverage of such intangible goods.

We are clarifying that our Seller Protection Program does not cover Unauthorized Transactions initiated in an environment not hosted by PayPal.

For “Significantly Not as Described” claims under our Seller Protection Program, we are clarifying that the item may not be returned to sellers or sellers may be required to accept the returned item and pay for the return shipping costs.

We are providing the terms and conditions under which we will automatically enroll eligible charities with PayPal Giving Fund (which relationship will be governed by the Nonprofit User Agreement) with the option to opt-out at any time.

We are excluding items intended for resale, including single item transactions or transactions that include multiple items, from reimbursement eligibility under our Purchase Protection Program.

We are requiring that buyers attempt to resolve their issues directly with sellers prior to filing a claim with us in order to be eligible for reimbursement under our Purchase Protection Program.

We are requiring that you notify us of any pricing errors or discrepancies within ninety (90) days of having access to your account statement(s) or other account activity information, otherwise we shall have no obligation to make any corrections.

We are clarifying the fees payable by sellers in relation to transactions processed through QR codes, which will be payable on and from October 1, 2020 (or a later date as determined and offered by us). Prior to this date, transaction fees on QR code payments are temporarily waived to help businesses impacted by COVID-19. Other fees for using the PayPal services may apply.

We are adding payments made in respect of gold (in physical form or in exchange-traded form) to the list of ineligible items and transactions under our Seller Protection Policy.

Anyone read these yet? Seems like they are removing Seller protections for platforms not owned by paypal as well as quite a few other changes:Sounds like some of these would affect transactions here on HF. Thoughts?