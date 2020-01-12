New one. Block in storage warped - air leaking?

I'm still rocking an R9 series AMD card, with a fullcover copper EK waterblock. I recently had a flood which took my life out of commission for approximately 6 months. The card never saw water damage, and worked wonderfully since launch. But now, out of nowhere, there are tiny pinhole leaks, as evidenced by air bubbles coming up, under water, much like you'd test a tire. I believe the mating surfaces are black delrin and Copper - as I never purchased plated EK blocks. The seals look fine, but the copper it's self is mildly warped, and I can't imagine how that's possible. I'm waiting to see ampere drop to upgrade, so I can't drop even a single $ right now, other than fixing supplies of course. Any ideas here? Marine epoxy? Silicone? As a last ditch attempt I'll literally solder an old danger den waterblock to the fin array of the EK, and use the copper as a thermal sink for the board. FFS.