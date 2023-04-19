New official version of Afterburner.

jimthebob said:



Aftering seeing this thread, I went into settings and checked for updates, I was told there are none. Then I noticed this...apparently I auto updated to 4.6.5 Beta 2 automagically soooo cool.

But the latest is 4.6.5 Beta 5 on the 17'th, from the MSI site, whereas on the Guru 3D site they released 4.6.5-Final back on April 11th.The automatic update doesn't see either, while Both sites claim theirs is the latest official release, Guru3D says only their site and MSI can give you the official versions, meanwhile, MSI says only their version is the official version and all others are potentially fakes.Given all the crap going on there, with not paying the developer for a year (yet they still worked???), declaring the project dead, and then MSI announcing they were hacked and the source for Afterburner was stolen, then suddenly out of the blue the developer says whoops my bad my government might be actively engaged in espionage campaigns against most of yours which is why I couldn't get paid and the MSI site may say not to download from here but you can totally download it from here because you always have downloaded it from here.Given all the stuff going on in the world with hacks and data espionage and such have to be more cautious than ever, almost paranoid even, then you have this here which is probably just a simple miscommunication between MSI and Guru, but it's all too fishy.