New OEM Windows 11 Key still salvageable?

Long story short, I tried to install a newly bought OEM Windows 11 on an older rig for family member but it didn't meet requirements.
I just typed it in when asked to do so during installation and got this message.
Is the key still salvageable for a new install on new MB, Processsor and RAM or has it been used from just from this incident?
