New OEM Windows 11 Key still salvageable?

What other operating systems were on that computer in the past?



With recent Microsoft operating systems, once you activate the OS on a computer, a digital key that is tied to that motherboard will be created. If you re-install in the future, you can skip entering a traditional key and it will auto-activate based on the previously established digital key (as long as you install the same version in terms of Pro vs Home)



For all intents and purposes, Windows 10 and Windows 11 keys are interchangeable. So an easy way to tell if the OEM key has been tied to that hardware or not would be to do a fresh test install of Windows 10 on that hardware. Skip entering a key during setup, and make sure you install the same version (Pro vs Home). If it activates Windows 10 automatically after the install, that means that it either created a digital key during Windows 11 setup, or there was already a digital key created based on a past OS that had been installed on there.



Also, it's VERY easy to install Windows 11 on a computer that doesn't meet the official requirements. If you want Windows 11 on that system, then you should put Windows 11 on that system. You don't need new hardware.