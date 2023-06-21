New Noctua cooling brackets can improve AM5 temps by 1-3 C

Rev. Night
Absolutely nothing to upgrade over, but cool that Noctua are including them for free in all future purchases. And I do question the part below where this will lead to higher boost clocks or reduced fan/noise levels. 3C is not anything anyone will notice
Cost is 'symbolic price'
https://www.anandtech.com/show/18922/noctuas-new-cooler-mounting-to-lower-temps-of-amds-am5-cpus
MD's latest Ryzen 7000-series CPUs in AM5 packaging are well known for their high operating temperatures. Higher-performance coolers like all-in-one liquid cooling systems have typically solved the problem. Noctua seems to have a different method of improving cooling performance without spending much on a cooler. Apparently, offsetting the CPU cooler mount by 7 mm can reduce the processor's temperature by up to 3°C.
Variables like heat flux densities, CPU and radiator tolerances, and thermal paste application can cause results to vary. Still, according to Noctua, the new mounting offset can often decrease core temperatures by 1–3°C for top-tier AM5 CPUs. These reductions can lead to a more efficiently cooled CPU, higher boost clocks, or reduced fan speeds and noise levels. These benefits are especially important for gaming systems that use the latest and greatest processors and graphics cards. Meanwhile, the new bars can also improve the cooling of AM4 CPUs.
