NEW Nintendo Switch Joycon, Sandisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD, Borderlands/Outer Worlds Game Code, XBOX 3 month pass code

I have lots of heat and beer under nervegrind3r! TOP 40 on heatware!



I love to trade, so lets do it if possible! Current trades that would interest me:



Time Lapse video equipment

NEW Lego sets

Apple/Mac gear

Enterprise IP Cameras

Enterprise Access Control equipment

whatever cool stuff you might have, lmk









I am located in Rockland County, NY and get meet up in northern NJ as well for local pickup.





********** FOR SALE **************





Brand NEW SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD (SDSSDE60-2T00-G25) - $250 shipped

Bought this but decided to go a different direction for a portable. Brand new and factory sealed.





BRAND NEW Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Pink / Neon Green - $65 shipped

Bought this is a backup, never used, still brand new in unopened box.





AMD Rewards code for either Borderlands 3 OR Outer Worlds - $20

I will create you an AMD account and redeem and then provide you the code and and account credentials (game is tied to having specific cpu installed to get game code). Basically I’m doing this do you can get the game without a Ryzen 2k/3k series cpu. If you already have one of these cpus I’ll just send you the code and you get set up the and account yourself, whatever is easiest for you.





AMD Rewards 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC $10

DELL OEM RE-INSTALLATION DISCS $10 shipped each



Windows XP PRO PN 6U814

Windows XP PRO SP2 PN KY938

Windows XP PRO SP3 PN U317K

Windows Vista Home Basic 32bit SP1 PN T312D

Windows Vista Home Premium 32bit PN NX589

Windows Vista Business 32bit PN JP341

Windows Vista Business 32bit PN R053G

Windows Vista Business 32bit SP1 PN 0J229H

Windows 7 Pro 32bit PN 8X4PY

Windows 7 Pro 64bit PN HWKR6

Windows 7 Pro 64bit SP1 PN D0V2K

Windows 7 Ultimate 64bit PN 176P2

Windows 8.1 64bit PD JDNFT Reb A00

Windows 10 Pro 64bit PN VM3V3 REV A00

Windows Server 2003 Standard R2 P/N 0Y7V4

Windows Server 2008 Standard SP2 P/N 65RNP





HP OEM RE-INSTALLATION DISCS



Windows 7 Z220 System Recovery DVD (2 discs) & Driver Recovery DVD - $25 shipped

Windows 8 Pro PN 700704-DN2 - $15 shipped





Old school pci cards - makes for a nice retro build. Make me some offers!





intel pro/1000gt pci nic x 1

dell broadcom 112791-11LF 1GB pic nic

dell 03k021 100mb pci nic

Realtek GTS FC-515LS 100mb pci nic

linksys lne100tx 100mb pci nic



creative sound blaster live pci sound card (ct4780) x 2

creative sound blaster audigy sound card (sb0400)



promise fasttrak100 pci ide controller

promise ultra66 pci ide controller



adaptec/dell 2 port firewire 400 pci card (afw-2100/dell)



I have some other usb/firewire/56k modems etc. If you buy a bunch of old school stuff I will try to throw in some extras.