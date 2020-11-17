New Night City Wire for 2077 Impressions 11-17-2020

Watched a special edition night city wire that dropped showing Xbox x and Xbox S footage from the game. Some notes..



1. The textures looked low res. (there is a reason follow along.)



2. The game looked interesting still but just... more cell shaded a feel than I expected.



3. No delay on game release announced. Confirmed the 10th of December is still the date.



Now the actual news that dropped.



Xbox 1, and Xbox X, S. All get the same version of the game on the 10th with a future unannounced date for the 'next gen' upgrade package for those on next gen consoles. They stated this would be the same for PS4/5.



So yea no delay... unless you wanted the higher fidelity version for your next gen console... then so sorry... not yet. But it's coming and it will be free.