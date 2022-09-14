New Monitor recommendation

Can anyone recommend a good 4K gaming monitor? I’m currently using 2 monitors, but would like to switch to a single monitor again.



I have the following 2:



Alienware AW3821DW - love the monitor, but tired hacking for widescreen support. It’s pretty much used for productivity now.



Acer Predator XB273U GXbmiipruzx - purchased this to get native resolution support. love this monitor as well, but feel it’s a little small.



Any recs? No budget.



Thanks