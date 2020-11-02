New monitor help

I'm looking to buy a new monitor, currently using a 40 inch Samsung TV from a few years ago. I want to move up to something with a higher refresh rate and freesync capable. I'd like to stay with a larger screen, say 37 inch or larger. I'd also like to stay under 1000 for it. Any suggestions on what a good panel meeting these requirements would be? I found this one, but its actually larger than what I'm thinking I want and it's more than I wanted to pay, but, there seems to be a lack of panels in the size range I'd prefer.I'd appreciate any help in finding a good panel.