New Modem Flashing DS light

Activated a new Motorola MB8611 (docsis 3.1) about three weeks ago. Seems to work fine, although I noticed the blue downstream light will start blinking rather than remain solid every few days. It doesn't affect internet connectivity; I can still connect, still stream, still game. But it will blink continuously. If I turn off the modem, wait a minute, and then turn it back on, the DS light will go solid. For a few days. Then it will blink again.



I question whether the modem is faulty...should I exchange it? It was suggested on the Cox forum that my signal levels aren't at optimal level. Is that what the blinking light is trying to tell me? If so, why would a reboot "fix" it for a few days?



I'm totally a noob, network wise, so I try to keep my modem/router upgraded every few years to avoid any problems. Anyone have any insight what is going on?