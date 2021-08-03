New Modem Flashing DS light

Activated a new Motorola MB8611 (docsis 3.1) about three weeks ago. Seems to work fine, although I noticed the blue downstream light will start blinking rather than remain solid every few days. It doesn't affect internet connectivity; I can still connect, still stream, still game. But it will blink continuously. If I turn off the modem, wait a minute, and then turn it back on, the DS light will go solid. For a few days. Then it will blink again.

I question whether the modem is faulty...should I exchange it? It was suggested on the Cox forum that my signal levels aren't at optimal level. Is that what the blinking light is trying to tell me? If so, why would a reboot "fix" it for a few days?

I'm totally a noob, network wise, so I try to keep my modem/router upgraded every few years to avoid any problems. Anyone have any insight what is going on?
 
Iirc, the manual says what it means. Something like you have 2x downstream links if blinking, 4x if solid. My numbers might be wrong, but it's something like that.
 
If you navigate to the modem's management page, it should have a status page which tells you the signal noise and power levels (and a bunch of other stuff), which would also be helpful in diagnosing the problem.
 
The manual says blinking blue downstream light means "negotiating bonded channel," with solid blue "bonded with 2 or more channels." It should be solid; I don't understand why it is indeed solid for a few days and then goes back to blinking, requiring a reboot to go solid again. I didn't know if the unit itself was faulty.

The following is my signal noise and power levels.

mb8611.JPG
 
Looks good, except maybe the last channel (it's signal strength is much higher, more than 3dBmv, and also has a lot of uncorrected errors, which may be a problem according to this white paper).

I'd contact a support tech at your cable provider and see if they can diagnose it remotely.
 
