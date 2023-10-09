New Metal Alpacool Apex Stealth Fan with some Impressive Numbers

When it comes to the performance, wow is really the only appropriate word. If these really do sell for the ~30 euro mentioned in the article, it will be hard to purchase any of the other fans. Looking specifically at the comparison to the Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM, the Alphacool gets up to about 1900 RPM before it gets to the noise level that the Noctua starts out at! As a case fan, these will be hard to beat. Due to their weight, they may not be the best choice for tower coolers or radiators.



Now as to Igor's enthusiasm to the process of making these fans, there really isn't anything that revolutionary to them as the basic principles used are well-known. What is revolutionary is a computer fan company taking these principles and putting them into an affordable package. At 30 euro, I can't imagine Alphacool has a very high markup right now, so if you can get some on the market for that price, probably be good to snatch them up quickly.