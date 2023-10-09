New Metal Alpacool Apex Stealth Fan with some Impressive Numbers

Igor of Igorslab seems pretty excited about these new fans from Alphacool.

He claims them to be revolutionary, with static pressure and airflow at low noise levels that previously has never been seen, and compared to other fans like Noctua's NF-A12x25 he may have a point.

https://www.igorslab.de/en/alphacool-apex-stealth-metal-power-fan-in-an-exclusive-review/

Reportedly Alphacool had to completely reinvent the wheel with these fans. I bet they won't be cheap, but they seem pretty awesome.
 
These fans look pretty bad ass. I think they going to go for around $30 each which is not too crazy for a high end fan. I am not willing to drop $300 to replace all my fans for them tho.
 
When it comes to the performance, wow is really the only appropriate word. If these really do sell for the ~30 euro mentioned in the article, it will be hard to purchase any of the other fans. Looking specifically at the comparison to the Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM, the Alphacool gets up to about 1900 RPM before it gets to the noise level that the Noctua starts out at! As a case fan, these will be hard to beat. Due to their weight, they may not be the best choice for tower coolers or radiators.

Now as to Igor's enthusiasm to the process of making these fans, there really isn't anything that revolutionary to them as the basic principles used are well-known. What is revolutionary is a computer fan company taking these principles and putting them into an affordable package. At 30 euro, I can't imagine Alphacool has a very high markup right now, so if you can get some on the market for that price, probably be good to snatch them up quickly.
 
So...who wants to be the first one to lose a knuckle?
I'd be kind of curious about how dangerous they are. If they can cause scrapes and scratches fairly easily, that might be a deal breaker for me. I accidentally touch fans all the time when making minor adjustments in my case.
 
Added one fan to my cart on Alphacool’s site, with shipping it came to 72.99 usd.

Hopefully we’ll get some resellers stateside.
 
No RGB? pass, ill wait for the good shit to come out, not this industrial looking crap.
I'd be kind of curious about how dangerous they are. If they can cause scrapes and scratches fairly easily, that might be a deal breaker for me. I accidentally touch fans all the time when making minor adjustments in my case.
I have metal fans ive used in other projects, i just put the wire grill on the backside as well
 
Guess we are coming back to the high rpm delta days where you had to have fan grills on everything. I wasnt worried until I finally got bit by a delta, then it was grills on all my fans after my blood sacrifice to the computer gods.
 
Guess we are coming back to the high rpm delta days where you had to have fan grills on everything. I wasnt worried until I finally got bit by a delta, then it was grills on all my fans after my blood sacrifice to the computer gods.
Right? like we have had high performance fans forever. Then the shift did move toward fancy ones with leds or led arrays in the blades to display images, then the ugly brown silent fans got popular. Now we are wanting high air flow again.
 
Only fans I'd be wiling to pay a premium ones for nowadays are the ones that can be linked together without wires.

When slapping 8 fans on a rad I get a bit tired of the wires.
 
cool, bet theyll cost a pretty peny but did i skim to quick? cause i dont see "metal blades" only "metal frames"...
 
i have 4 case fans (3 intake, 1 exhaust) and 2 fans on my DH15. Thats 6 fans, so $180. Not sure if that is worth it. Maybe just replace the four Artic P12s?
 
These fans look pretty bad ass. I think they going to go for around $30 each which is not too crazy for a high end fan. I am not willing to drop $300 to replace all my fans for them tho.
When considering good Noctua, Corsair and Lian Li 120mm's can be $35-50ea, these fans don't seem expensive comparatively, assuming similar performance.

Really like the look of the metal, and won't be surprised if they get copycatted by lower-tier manufacturers.
 
