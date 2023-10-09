New Metal Alpacool Apex Stealth Fan with some Impressive Numbers

Zarathustra[H]
Igor of Igorslab seems pretty excited about these new fans from Alphacool.
He claims them to be revolutionary, with static pressure and airflow at low noise levels that previously has never been seen, and compared to other fans like Noctua's NF-A12x25 he may have a point.
https://www.igorslab.de/en/alphacool-apex-stealth-metal-power-fan-in-an-exclusive-review/
Reportedly Alphacool had to completely reinvent the wheel with these fans. I bet they won't be cheap, but they seem pretty awesome.
