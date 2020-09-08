New MalwareBytes Privacy (VPN) is very very fast!

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,758
I am posting a very ultra low calorie review.

I have been using Express VPN for a long time and I already sub to Malwarebytes for virus/malware etc...

I just installed the Malwarebytes VPN and it is very fast.

It is using the newer WireGuard Protocol over IPSEC and I have tested this pretty thoroughly. I am getting zero DNS leaks, zero webrtc responses, zero torrent leaks (when your torrent software is setup to use the right interface of course)

Since I use Xfinity - Comcast - for internet, I have a 1Gb/s connection through a Unifi Dream Machine Pro and other UBNT hardware as a network at home.


Here is some screenshots
My Connection raw:
I am in the Atlanta Area so the test is obviously close to where I am at
1599551612099.png


Here is through ExpressVPN (This is the Washington, DC proxy) because there is no Atlanta proxy to go through
1599551704241.png


Here is MalwareBytes Privacy - This is the Atlanta Proxy - close to me
1599551794215.png


Here is another server, this time in Miami but this time lets not use Comcast, lets use Speedtest.net because maybe comcast is slow through malwarebytes
1599552039017.png


Here is Miami through ExpressVPN
1599552389350.png


Now lets try for overseas ... London England through Malwarebytes
1599552146057.png


Lets try London Through ExpressVPN now
1599552275640.png


Finally here is a test as far away as I can get from home - Atlanta, GA to HongKong Express VPN
1599552507591.png


Now Atlanta to HongKong using Malwarebytes Privacy
1599552650279.png

I would never connect to Asia anyways as I personally have no need but I posted it incase someone does and was interested. Of course your connection quality and speeds will ultimately differ for obvious reasons.


So basically it tends to be MUCH faster domestically and by a large margin. I am not showing security tests right now. It would make this too long and you can do your own to your satisfaction anyway.

I am basically ditching ExpressVPN and moving to MalwareBytes for my privacy needs on the open web.

Thanks hope this is useful to someone
 
