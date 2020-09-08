New MalwareBytes Privacy (VPN) is very very fast!

Here is some screenshots

I am posting a very ultra low calorie review.I have been using Express VPN for a long time and I already sub to Malwarebytes for virus/malware etc...I just installed the Malwarebytes VPN and it is very fast.It is using the newer WireGuard Protocol over IPSEC and I have tested this pretty thoroughly. I am getting zero DNS leaks, zero webrtc responses, zero torrent leaks (when your torrent software is setup to use the right interface of course)Since I use Xfinity - Comcast - for internet, I have a 1Gb/s connection through a Unifi Dream Machine Pro and other UBNT hardware as a network at home.My Connection raw:I am in the Atlanta Area so the test is obviously close to where I am atHere is through ExpressVPN (This is the Washington, DC proxy) because there is no Atlanta proxy to go throughHere is MalwareBytes Privacy - This is the Atlanta Proxy - close to meHere is another server, this time in Miami but this time lets not use Comcast, lets use Speedtest.net because maybe comcast is slow through malwarebytesHere is Miami through ExpressVPNNow lets try for overseas ... London England through MalwarebytesLets try London Through ExpressVPN nowFinally here is a test as far away as I can get from home - Atlanta, GA to HongKong Express VPNNow Atlanta to HongKong using Malwarebytes PrivacyI would never connect to Asia anyways as I personally have no need but I posted it incase someone does and was interested. Of course your connection quality and speeds will ultimately differ for obvious reasons.So basically it tends to be MUCH faster domestically and by a large margin. I am not showing security tests right now. It would make this too long and you can do your own to your satisfaction anyway.I am basically ditching ExpressVPN and moving to MalwareBytes for my privacy needs on the open web.Thanks hope this is useful to someone