New main drive for oldish laptop. PCIe-3

E

ElevenFingers

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2008
Messages
155
I would like to replace the 256 Gb MZVLW256HEHP (Samsung 960 Evo) in my partner's laptop with a 2TB PCIe-3.0 drive. It's for her Lenovo Yoga 730-15IKB (81CU0036MH), which she likes and doesn't want to replace. I don't want to overspend but I also don't want to unnecessarily throttle her PC. I'm currently considering two products: Crucial P3 or WD Blue SN570. They cost 139 and 147 euros respectively.

Your thoughts?
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,273
thoughts about what? seems like a normal thing to do and the drives are about equal. get whichever is cheaper.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
326
Subjectively, for most users, SSD's are a commodity item just like soap -- as long as you buy an established and/or well-reviewed brand, it's unlikely that you will notice any difference among drives. So, the question is what does she do with the computer? Users who do a LOT of writing, or who push around multi-gigabyte files all day long, can benefit from a more capable drive. Most people can just buy on price and be perfectly happy.

The NV2 will get the job done. It has fairly dismal random write performance on paper (still better than some drives); in real life it's good enough for most users.
 
