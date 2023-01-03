New main drive for oldish laptop. PCIe-3

ElevenFingers
I would like to replace the 256 Gb MZVLW256HEHP (Samsung 960 Evo) in my partner's laptop with a 2TB PCIe-3.0 drive. It's for her Lenovo Yoga 730-15IKB (81CU0036MH), which she likes and doesn't want to replace. I don't want to overspend but I also don't want to unnecessarily throttle her PC. I'm currently considering two products: Crucial P3 or WD Blue SN570. They cost 139 and 147 euros respectively.
Your thoughts?
