New main drive for oldish laptop. PCIe-3

Subjectively, for most users, SSD's are a commodity item just like soap -- as long as you buy an established and/or well-reviewed brand, it's unlikely that you will notice any difference among drives. So, the question is what does she do with the computer? Users who do a LOT of writing, or who push around multi-gigabyte files all day long, can benefit from a more capable drive. Most people can just buy on price and be perfectly happy.



The NV2 will get the job done. It has fairly dismal random write performance on paper (still better than some drives); in real life it's good enough for most users.