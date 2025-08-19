erek
“So far, two versions of the Mac Mini refresh have been unofficially confirmed, the J873s with the M5 Pro SoC and the J873g, which looks like it will feature the base model M5 SoC. An actual launch date is unclear at this point, but it is expected that MacBook models featuring the M5 chips may not launch until as late as 2026. That's not necessarily to say that the Mac Mini won't get an update this year, but traditionally the M-series Apple Silicon has launched in the company's MacBook line-ups. Apple notably skipped the M3 SoCs when it came to the Mac Mini, but it seems as though competition in the mini PC space might be pushing the tech giant to release more frequent updates.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340051/new-mac-mini-models-on-the-horizon-with-apple-m5-and-m5-pro-socs
