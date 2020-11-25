New M2 Chip Expected to Be Used for Apple’s Upcoming iMac

"If there’s indeed a desktop-class silicon being developed for the iMac, there’s no reason to believe that Apple isn’t engineering a workstation-class chipset for the Mac Pro. The only question is when that machine is slated to arrive? It looks like our readers will have to wait for that update. In related news, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about redesigned MacBook models arriving in 2021, and these too will be treated to the Apple Silicon, though he didn’t go into specifics.

We believe Apple could use a slightly more powerful version of the M1 for the redesigned MacBook models, which sports more CPU and GPU cores for increased performance in compute and graphics-related tasks.

How powerful do you think Apple’s rumored M2 will be when running in the iMac next year? Tell us down in the comments."

https://wccftech.com/apple-m2-chip-for-imac-coming-h2-2021/
 
Kind of an obvious non-leak, don't you think? Of course Apple will have a more powerful chip for the iMac and future desktops, and it'll probably come in the second half of 2021 since the iMac was last updated this summer.

The real question is how well Apple's silicon scales to higher-end desktops. More cores will help, but I also want to see what happens with clock speeds when Apple has room for aggressive cooling. I'd also like to see if Apple offers a dedicated GPU or simply builds a monster integrated unit.
 
This chip design is perfect for Mac and Mac users who are used to non-upgradeable hardware. No ram upgrade? That's ok. No internal SSD upgrade? That's ok. Everything and the kitchen sink plugs in via Thunderbold, including external HDs and SSDs.

I've been following the M1 threads and talked with a buddy who works as an Apple coder and this new tech - excluding the non-upgradability - is a leap forward. Which is fine for most users - like 99.9% of normies. All in a low power (10w) package.

About the only downside I can see is the "walled garden" that Apple controls 100% of. I'm waiting to see how the Epic lawsuit shakes out ... because like any monopoly - small devs are and will continue to be smooshed by big ones, including by Apple itself as they pull any innovative apps into their own suite of Apple apps.
 
Non upgradability isn’t much of an issue, the vast majority of users out there never replace anything unless there is a failure. And in this case that’s a bit catastrophic but that’s where Apple Care comes in... I’m looking forward to getting one of the Mac Mini’s to play with, management says we should get a demo unit to see if it fits for us. ;) So I’ve already put that order in.
 
