New M2 Chip Expected to Be Used for Apple’s Upcoming iMac

"If there’s indeed a desktop-class silicon being developed for the iMac, there’s no reason to believe that Apple isn’t engineering a workstation-class chipset for the Mac Pro. The only question is when that machine is slated to arrive? It looks like our readers will have to wait for that update. In related news, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about redesigned MacBook models arriving in 2021, and these too will be treated to the Apple Silicon, though he didn’t go into specifics.
We believe Apple could use a slightly more powerful version of the M1 for the redesigned MacBook models, which sports more CPU and GPU cores for increased performance in compute and graphics-related tasks.
How powerful do you think Apple’s rumored M2 will be when running in the iMac next year? Tell us down in the comments."
https://wccftech.com/apple-m2-chip-for-imac-coming-h2-2021/
