New M2 Chip Expected to Be Used for Apple’s Upcoming iMac

This chip design is perfect for Mac and Mac users who are used to non-upgradeable hardware. No ram upgrade? That's ok. No internal SSD upgrade? That's ok. Everything and the kitchen sink plugs in via Thunderbold, including external HDs and SSDs.



I've been following the M1 threads and talked with a buddy who works as an Apple coder and this new tech - excluding the non-upgradability - is a leap forward. Which is fine for most users - like 99.9% of normies. All in a low power (10w) package.



About the only downside I can see is the "walled garden" that Apple controls 100% of. I'm waiting to see how the Epic lawsuit shakes out ... because like any monopoly - small devs are and will continue to be smooshed by big ones, including by Apple itself as they pull any innovative apps into their own suite of Apple apps.