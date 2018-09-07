New Lord of the Rings / Middle-Earth MMO

Master_Pain

Master_Pain

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
4,520
LOS ANGELES — Sept. 4, 2018 — Today, Athlon Games, a global publisher of console and PC games, announced it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Middle-earth Enterprises to develop and publish a video game based on The Lord of the Rings. Athlon Games is working with a partner developer to create an online game set in the world of Middle-earth™ at a time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring lands, people and creatures never seen before by fans of the Tolkien universe.

Excellent news. LOTRO is on its last legs and is run by incompetent retards, and always was. These guys are in no way affiliated with Turbine or Standing Stone games, except for the ex-CEO of Codemasters, who ran the only good lotro servers way back in the day.
 
M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,444
oHHH very nice, I'd sure like to play a good Lord of the Rings MMO, sounds fun!
 
cvinh

cvinh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2009
Messages
1,681
I do like the lore of Middle Earth. Hopefully it's story focused and has epic raids
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,950
Athlon Games is a new publishing house owned by Hong Kong-based Leyou Technology Holdings Ltd. They bought up Digital Extremes, Splash Damage and Certain Affinity over the past couple years. These developers only have experience in first- and third-person shooters. Leyou's business model seems to be in the arena of freemium games, so I would expect a microtransaction fest of a game like Neverwinter. I hope I'm mistaken.
 
Master_Pain

Master_Pain

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
4,520
It cannot possibly be any worse than the pay2win model of lotro...
 
Master_Pain

Master_Pain

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
4,520
Ya, I saw that Amazon is now at the helm. Smedley taking charge is new to me. We'll see how that shakes out. I have a love/hate relationship with him.
 
T

TangledThornz

Gawd
Joined
Jun 12, 2018
Messages
678
Curious as to how this will look, more like the series I'm sure but will it look like the movies or something new altogether?
 
