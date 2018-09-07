New Lord of the Rings / Middle-Earth MMO

LOS ANGELES — Sept. 4, 2018 — Today, Athlon Games, a global publisher of console and PC games, announced it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Middle-earth Enterprises to develop and publish a video game based on The Lord of the Rings. Athlon Games is working with a partner developer to create an online game set in the world of Middle-earth™ at a time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring lands, people and creatures never seen before by fans of the Tolkien universe.



Excellent news. LOTRO is on its last legs and is run by incompetent retards, and always was. These guys are in no way affiliated with Turbine or Standing Stone games, except for the ex-CEO of Codemasters, who ran the only good lotro servers way back in the day.