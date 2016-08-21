New Lithium Batteries Offer Double The Capacity

Megalith
We’ve heard similar things before, but I guess it doesn’t hurt to be optimistic. Someone has substituted graphite with “lithium metal foil” to make a far more efficient battery, but who knows if commercialization will be successful.
SolidEnergy Systems has developed an “anode-free” lithium metal battery with several material advances that make it twice as energy-dense, yet just as safe and long-lasting as the lithium ion batteries used in smartphones, electric cars, wearables, drones, and other devices. “With two-times the energy density, we can make a battery half the size, but that still lasts the same amount of time, as a lithium ion battery. Or we can make a battery the same size as a lithium ion battery, but now it will last twice as long,” says Hu, who co-invented the battery at MIT and is now CEO of SolidEnergy.
