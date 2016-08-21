New Lithium Batteries Offer Double The Capacity

Hey since we're asking, don't forget the "Must fully charge in 5 minutes or it's no go!"





Don't take offense at this, even though it will sound that way. But the battery technology isn't the problem, you are the problem. You and everyone else who has these huge commutes that must be done on a daily base due to suburban sprawl. To every business who decides they must set up shop in a particular city which means every other business must do the same so that all the desirable jobs are in one location where they can't possibly live either feasibly or financially. You are seriously the poster child for that HyperLoop thing that just sticks your car in a big air tube and fires you nonstop to the city where the jobs are and then you can do your commute in your vehicle.



Trust me, I've lived my whole life in the San Francisco bay area, and in over 40 years I have seen how bad the commute has gotten as people go farther and farther out for affordable housing (makes me wonder how the people paying rent with shit jobs can afford to be honest). Everyone screams "Affordable housing" when the real solution is just to spread the jobs out. Why must there be *A* location for all the tech companies? The idea used to be being near by a school so you have access to workers, yeah after college even those going to Stanford couldn't afford to live here. It's crazy. Now I'm lucky, in that parents, grandparents, etc, has the foresight to buy houses in the area when they were still cheap (my parents house cost like $25k 40ish years ago, which was an EASILY affordable price for a house 40 years ago), but unfortunately I still have to deal with the backlash, of either horrible traffic wanting to get anywhere, the complete lack of parking anywhere, and unfortunately the further crowding due to vertical building and people moving here somehow in an area that isn't affordable.







Well you hit the nail on the head, insurance drivers not vehicles and see where that brings you. It's funny you can get comprehensive insurance and then you as a driver can drive any other vehicle (i.e. rent-a-car) and you as a driver are covered if you get in an accident with your insurance. But you can't have 4 cars and expect to pay the same as the neighbor with 1 car.



But that was my point, people are ALWAYS going to have a point to complain about. There's always some problem, their commute, their parents, the weather. There's a real good reason why California sells the most EVs, we don't have as many weather issues as other places, and even those who live relatively far away it's still not crazy Texas distances for commuting, it's just super long because it's a lot of traffic, but stop and go is fine for EVs ... as long as you aren't an idiot (i.e. you're not most drivers) and accelerate fast and stop hard.